California measure to limit loud ads on streaming platforms signed into law

A measure in the US state of California aimed at reducing the volume of commercials that are louder than the main video content on online platforms has been signed into law.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 576, a bill aimed at curbing excessively loud advertisements on streaming services, said a Monday statement by his office.

It said the new law builds on the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act, passed by Congress in 2010, which prohibited noisy commercials on television and cable broadcasts.

Newsom, seen in the Democratic Party as a possible presidential contender, was quoted in the statement as saying that his administration responded to public complaints about overly loud ads: "We heard Californians loud and clear, and what's clear is that they don't want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program."