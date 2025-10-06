Kremlin slams EU claims linking drone flights to Moscow

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed the statements by European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, linking recent drone incidents across Europe to Russia.

"There are many politicians in Europe who are now inclined to blame Russia for everything," Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They always do this without foundation, indiscriminately. That's how we view these accusations," he added.

In recent days, European countries have reported several cases of unidentified drones, prompting temporary airspace closures and security alerts.

Amid these developments, Brussels has advanced an initiative to build a "drone wall" along the EU's eastern borders, while local media and officials have increasingly connected the incidents to alleged Russian activities.

German Chancellor Merz said the drones could be used for espionage or to intimidate citizens, but Moscow rejected the suggestion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stated that Russia had "nothing to do with such incidents," suggesting that European politicians were using the issue to divert attention from domestic challenges.