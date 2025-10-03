Mexico calls on Israel to free 6 citizens from Gaza flotilla

Mexico's president demanded Thursday that Israel immediately repatriate six Mexican nationals who were among more than 450 activists on board an international aid flotilla bound for the besieged Gaza Strip that were detained by Israeli forces after they attacked its ships.

"Consular support has not been able to arrive; Israeli authorities report that our compatriots will be sent to a detention center. They have the full support of our government," Claudia Sheinbaum said during a press conference.

"We do not agree with Israel's actions; the six Mexicans did not commit any crime. We also demand that humanitarian aid arrive and that the harassment of Gaza be halted," she added.

Sheinbaum said the six Mexicans -- three women and three men -- were taken to Ashdod, a port city about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Tel Aviv.

She said the Mexican Foreign Ministry has issued diplomatic notes demanding guarantees for their physical safety and their immediate repatriation.

The ministry said on social media that officials from the Mexican embassy in Israel had traveled to Ashdod to "directly verify the conditions on the ground, request consular access, and ensure that…(the Mexicans') safety and integrity are respected in accordance with applicable international law."

The ministry later said on social media that the six Mexicans and other members of the flotilla would be taken to the Ktzi'ot detention center, also known as Ktzi'ot Prison, which is located in the Negev desert.

A seventh Mexican who was traveling aboard the flotilla's legal support vessel was on their way to Cyprus.