Manchester police say one of victims in synagogue attack shot by officers

One of two victims of the attack outside a Manchester synagogue, as well as another person who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, were shot by police officers, authorities said on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said a preliminary examination suggested that the only shots fired during Thursday's incident at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue came from armed officers.

Watson said the suspect, identified as Jihad Al Shamie, was not carrying a firearm when he tried to force his way into the synagogue. Officers opened fire to stop him from entering and causing further harm to worshippers, police said.

"It follows therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end," Watson said.

Another victim who remains in the hospital also suffered a gunshot wound but is expected to survive, police said.

Counterterrorism police in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon declared the deadly attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue a "terrorist attack."

The police department said officers were called at about 9.31 am local time on reports of a car being driven toward pedestrians outside the synagogue in Crumpsall and a man being stabbed. Firearms officers were deployed and the attacker was shot dead by the officers.