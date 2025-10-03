Bangladesh: Israeli attack on Gaza aid flotilla violates international law

Bangladesh on Friday condemned Israel's attack on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of aid and rights workers seized at sea.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli action as a "flagrant violation of international law and a brazen manifestation of Israel's use of hunger as a weapon of war."

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation of 170 million that does not recognize Israel, urged Tel Aviv to guarantee the safety of those detained and to end what it called a genocidal war and humanitarian blockade in Gaza.

"The much-needed humanitarian aid flotilla represents global solidarity with the occupied Palestinian people. Israel must allow its unhindered access to Gaza, where civilians are being denied their basic rights to life, dignity and livelihood," the ministry said.

Dhaka also called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law and to end its illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The government reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine in "this hour of grave distress and continued suffering."

Across Bangladesh, hundreds of students rallied Thursday in Dhaka and other cities, denouncing the assault on the flotilla and criticizing governments opposing the aid mission.

Organizers said Israeli naval forces attacked 42 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla since late Wednesday and detained more than 450 activists.

The flotilla, carrying mainly humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail in late August to break Israel's blockade on Gaza. It was the largest attempt in years to reach the enclave, which has been under blockade for nearly 18 years.

Israel further tightened the siege in March, closing all border crossings and blocking food, medicine and aid, pushing Gaza toward famine despite relief trucks piling up at its borders.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has left the enclave nearly uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.