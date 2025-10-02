Netherlands urges protection of passengers on board Gaza aid flotilla

The Netherlands on Thursday called on Israel to ensure the safety of passengers after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla.

"We urge the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of the passengers. The ministry already made this appeal in its contacts with the Israeli authorities," the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The ministry also reiterated that "all individuals are advised against traveling independently to a war zone, regardless of their status."

Dutch officials said they are in contact with Israeli authorities "to determine whether any Dutch nationals have been detained, so that we can provide them with consular assistance if desired."

The ministry is in contact with the families of the Dutch nationals involved, it said and added: "We will continue to monitor developments."

The Global Sumud Flotilla-with more than 40 vessels carrying more than 500 volunteers from about 40 countries-was attacked by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday, some 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) off Gaza.

Israeli forces reportedly attacked 21 vessels and detained at least 317 activists, according to the flotilla's official tracker.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the detained passengers were being taken to Ashdod Port and would be deported to Europe.