Erdoğan: Türkiye stands with Gaza Aid Flotilla activists

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S REMARKS:

"Right at the beginning of my words, I condemn the banditry against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinians and to draw attention to the barbarism where children are dying of starvation in Gaza."

"This attack, organized by the Israeli administration against civilians sailing in international waters, once again proves the state of madness the genocide establishment is in, trying to conceal its crimes against humanity in Gaza. It has become evident that the genocidal Netanyahu government has no tolerance for the establishment of peace, or even for the possibility of such a hope blossoming."

"The Sumud Flotilla has ensured that the atrocity in Gaza and Israel's murderous face are seen once again all over the world. Türkiye stands with all the travelers of hope on the Sumud Flotilla who are articulating the common conscience of humanity. Our relevant units are following developments on the ground moment by moment and taking necessary precautions to ensure that no harm comes to the activists and our citizens. As a state and a nation, our priority is to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the oppressed without hindrance."

"We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are struggling for life and dignity under very difficult conditions, and we will continue to work with all our strength to establish a ceasefire."