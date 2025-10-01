UKRAINE WELCOMES TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

Ukraine said Wednesday it welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to halt the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip, describing the proposal as a key move toward a just and lasting settlement.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kyiv considers the plan an important contribution to the search for a just and lasting settlement and stressed any deal must follow international law and respect the legitimate rights and aspirations of the people of both Israel and Palestine.

The ministry urged all sides to move toward "the earliest practical implementation of the plan" to end the fighting in the enclave, tackle the humanitarian emergency and save lives.

"We are convinced that the implementation of the plan will allow restoring security for the entire region, based on respect for international law and the UN Charter," the statement said, adding that the US has a "leadership role" in efforts to restore Middle East stability and maintain global peace.

Trump on Monday presented the 20-point Gaza ceasefire proposal during a joint news conference in Washington, DC with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It calls for the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the creation of a technocratic, nonpolitical Palestinian committee to govern Gaza.





