Germany to authorize security forces to shoot down unauthorized drones

Germany will establish an anti-drone defense center and authorize security officials to shoot down unauthorized drones within its national borders, the government announced on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced at a Berlin press conference, following a two-day Cabinet retreat, that the government will soon adopt new legislation strengthening security forces' competences and legal authority to counter drone threats.

"We are observing a growing hybrid threat situation involving espionage and sabotage," Dobrindt said. "We need to develop new responses. This means detecting, defending against, and intercepting drones-which naturally also includes shooting them down," he added.

Dobrindt announced that the government plans to amend the Aviation Security Act and the Federal Police Act in the coming weeks to establish the legal framework necessary for addressing drone threats.

"In addition to the police, the German armed forces must also have the capability and the ability to act in drone defense, as part of mutual assistance," he said. "We will establish a joint drone defense center. This center will enable the exchange of information between the federal and state governments, conduct threat analyses, assess the threat situation, and facilitate the coordination of operational measures."

Dobrindt emphasized the importance of acquiring essential equipment for drone defense, coordinating expertise, and pooling capabilities among security agencies and federal and regional authorities.










































































































