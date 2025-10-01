EU chief urges urgency, unity as Russia tests bloc’s resolve

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for "urgency and unity" while Russia is "testing" the bloc's "resolve."

Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday, von der Leyen said: "We see that Russia is testing our resolve. So these are times where it is absolutely paramount that we have a common sense of urgency and unity to address these challenges."

Reiterating the need for stepping up military support for Ukraine, she said that they are dispersing €4 billion ($4.6 billion) to Ukraine, with €2 billion to be invested in drones.

"Our support for Ukraine is ironclad," von der Leyen stressed.

She further noted that they have to increase the pressure on Russia, explaining that for that reason, she had proposed the reparation loans for Ukraine on the basis of immobilized Russian assets.

"If we don't take those assets into account, then it's on our taxpayers," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also told reporters, reaffirming that assets will be given back to Russia if it pays reparations.

Referring to the recent drone incursions across Europe, Kallas also pointed to the increase in hybrid attacks.

Multiple EU states, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark, have recently reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones, some reportedly confirmed to be of Russian origin.

Russia has denied that the drones belonged to it.