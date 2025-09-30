Türkiye, Bangladesh to co-host global conference on women in Islam

Türkiye and Bangladesh will co-host a global conference early next year on women in Islam to highlight the best environment where women are able to enjoy their rights.

The conference will invite leading Muslim scholars and researchers and highlight countries that adopt best practices in advancing women's rights, according to a statement from the office of Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.

Both countries agreed to hold the conference during a meeting between Bangladesh's Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid and Turkish Minister for Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cultural and technological exchanges between Bangladesh and Türkiye, and to set higher standards of cooperation in the field of the care economy and social services.

Murshid said that Türkiye further committed to providing training and capacity-building programs for professional women caregivers for local, Turkish, and international markets.

Both countries, having ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), agreed to share experiences, challenges, and achievements of women in Muslim societies, said the statement.