SOUTH AFRICAS AMBASSADOR TO FRANCE FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PARIS HOTEL

South Africa's ambassador to France was found dead Tuesday outside a hotel in Paris after reportedly jumping from the building's 22nd floor, according to French media.

After being reported missing on Monday, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, prosecutors confirmed to the daily Le Parisien.

While it is believed that the 58-year-old diplomat might have jumped from the 22nd floor, an investigation has been opened.

As of this writing, the South African Embassy in Paris has not yet issued a statement on the incident.



















































































