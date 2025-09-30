SOME REGIONAL FOREIGN MINISTERS HAIL TRUMPS EFFORTS TO END GAZA WAR

Some regional foreign ministers welcomed Monday US President Donald Trump's leadership and his "sincere" efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers from Türkiye, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt released a statement to assert their confidence in Trump's ability to find a path to peace.

The statement came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.

The ministers emphasized the importance of partnership with the US in securing peace in the region.

They affirmed their readiness to engage "positively and constructively" with the US and relevant parties to ensure the conclusion and implementation of the agreement in a way that ensures peace, security and stability for the people of the region.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to work with the US to end the war in the besieged Strip.

According to the statement, the comprehensive agreement includes the uninterrupted delivery of adequate humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the non-displacement of Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism to guarantee the safety of all parties, the full withdrawal of Israel, the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a just peace path based on a two-state solution that envisions the full integration of Gaza with the occupied West Bank in accordance with international law.

The statement emphasized that these elements are "crucial" to ensure regional stability and security.





