Russia welcomes Trump’s efforts to end Israel-Palestine conflict

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia welcomes Donald Trump's efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after the US president announced a new plan to end the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

"Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump that aim to prevent the tragedy that is currently unfolding (in Gaza)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing, in response to a question on Trump's Gaza plan.

"We hope this plan will be implemented, so that it will help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful course," Peskov said, adding that Russia maintains contacts with all parties to the conflict and is ready to facilitate a peaceful settlement if necessary.

He denied Russia's participation in the plan itself, saying Moscow has not received any signals from Washington in this regard.

On Monday, Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC.

The 20-point plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, the disarmament of the Palestinian group Hamas, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to temporarily govern the enclave, among other provisions.





