Germany’s Merz promises political and financial support for Gaza peace

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday promised political and financial support for US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"We welcome the Gaza peace plan presented yesterday (Monday) by President Trump," Merz said at a Berlin press conference, adding that his government has been in close contact with partners about this initiative in recent weeks.

"After almost three years of bloodshed, this plan is the best chance yet for an end to the war. The fact that Israel supports this plan is a significant step forward," Merz stressed.

"Now (Palestinian group) Hamas must agree and clear the way for peace. This is truly the last step that is necessary, and I expressly call on Hamas to agree to the plan so that the way to peace in the region is clear," he added.

The conservative leader thanked Trump, key regional actors, and Arab states for their involvement in the plan and their promised support for its implementation.

Merz emphasized that Germany is also ready to support this initiative and reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"If an agreement is reached, Germany stands ready to contribute to the implementation of the plan. This includes political backing, humanitarian support, and the reconstruction of the region," Merz said.

"We envision this as working toward a Middle East where Israelis and Palestinians can live peacefully and securely in two states."





