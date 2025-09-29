ISRAEL HOSTAGE FORUM HAILS TRUMPS HISTORIC GAZA PLAN

 Contact Us
Israel hostage forum hails Trump's 'historic' Gaza plan

"This is a historic agreement that will allow our people to heal, end the war, and chart a new future for the Middle East," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, commending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accepting the plan.

Published September 29,2025
The main Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza on Monday hailed US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, urging international pressure on Hamas to accept it.

"This is a historic agreement that will allow our people to heal, end the war, and chart a new future for the Middle East," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, commending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accepting the plan. "The world must apply maximum pressure to ensure Hamas commits to this historic opportunity for peace."