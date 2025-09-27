Turkish, Nigerian foreign ministers meet in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Friday with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, in New York, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place at the Turkish House (Turkevi), it added on the Turkish social media platform, NSosyal.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan continues his contacts in New York City, where he is attending the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Minister Fidan met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar as part of his official visits. The meeting focused on issues related to the development of relations between the two countries.






































































































































































