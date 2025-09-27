News World Trump orders troops to Portland to deal with 'domestic terrorists'

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he is expanding military interventions in US cities by deploying troops to Portland, Oregon.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is expanding his military interventions in US cities, this time by ordering troops to be deployed to Portland, Oregon.



He instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to provide as many soldiers as "necessary" to protect the city and any Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities threatened by "domestic terrorists," he wrote on the platform Truth Social.



As an example, he cited the far-left anti-fascism movement Antifa, which he recently designated a "domestic terrorist organization."



Trump described Portland, which is widely known for its progressive political values, as "war-ravaged."



The Republican wrote that he is granting the military broad authority to use "full force," though it remains unclear what that entails. He also did not specify what types of troops will be deployed.



The president sent soldiers to Los Angeles in June. His administration justified their deployment, along with that of the National Guard, in part by citing alleged chaos and resistance against ICE agents, whose operations against undocumented immigrants have frequently sparked public protests.



Trump has also deployed National Guard troops to Washington and announced plans for a deployment in Memphis, Tennessee. He has repeatedly threatened to send the National Guard to Chicago as well.



National Guard members are not full-time active duty military personnel, but a part of the Army that can be deployed by the federal government or by a governor, often to help with disasters in states.



Use of the troops to help carry out domestic law enforcement operations, which Trump has pushed for as part of his crackdown on crime, is unusual and highly controversial.



