Egypt ready to build on Trump’s vision to end Gaza war

Egypt said Saturday that it stands ready to build on US President Donald Trump's vision for ending the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed gratitude to Trump for "his full commitment and his willingness to work with the leaders of the region to end this unjust war against Gaza."

"Egypt is fully willing and committed to building on the vision by President Trump to restore stability, to end the (Israeli) war, to open a political horizon that paves the way towards the establishment of the Palestinian state, and also to release hostages and detainees," he added.

The Trump administration has proposed to Arab leaders a 21-point peace plan to end the Gaza war in an effort to resume diplomacy after months of stalled negotiations, according to media reports.

The plan calls for the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, governance of Gaza without Hamas, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, a source briefed on the talks said.

Arab leaders endorsed large portions but sought additions, including guarantees against West Bank annexation, maintaining Jerusalem's status quo, increased humanitarian aid, and addressing Israeli settlements, regional diplomats told CNN.

Momentum builds following an Israeli strike in Doha that disrupted earlier indirect talks between Israel and Hamas. In meetings with Trump, Qatar offered to continue mediating if Israel agreed not to strike its territory again.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.