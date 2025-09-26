Zelensky asks Trump for Tomahawk missiles - Axios report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week asked U.S. President Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to make peace, Axios reported on Friday.

The request came during Zelensky and Trump's meeting alongside the United Nations General Assembly, according to the report, which cited a Ukrainian official and another source familiar with the two leaders' meeting. Zelensky told Axios in a separate interview taped Wednesday that he had requested long-range weapons.







