British premier signals new political fight beyond Conservatives

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday signaled a strategic shift in UK politics, arguing that the traditional battle between Labour and the Conservatives is being replaced by a confrontation with emerging right-wing movements, including Reform UK and figures such as Nigel Farage.

Speaking at the Global Progress Action Summit, Starmer described the recent far-right "Unite the Kingdom" march in London as a stark warning of the threats posed by divisive politics.

"The choice before the electorate here at the next election is not going to be the traditional Labour versus Conservatives. It's why I've said the Conservative party is dead," he said.

"That march… highlighted the toxic divide that Reform seeks to exploit, built on a sense of grievance, identifying something real for sure, but relying on the problem existing in order for their politics to persist."

Starmer referred to the march, organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson -- whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- and attended by more than 100,000 people, as emblematic of the challenges facing the UK.

While ministers at the time criticized some of the language used at the rally, Starmer went further, framing it as a threat to minority ethnic communities across the country.

- 'Patriotic renewal' rooted in social democracy

Arguing for a positive alternative, Starmer outlined his vision of "patriotic renewal" rooted in social democracy.

"We need governments that deliver good jobs, good public services and healthcare, and that cut regulation so the private sector can create wealth," he said. "Some people call this abundance. I have a different phrase for it: social democracy."

He framed the political stakes as a struggle over the soul of the nation, contrasting "a politics of predatory grievance, preying on the problems of working people and using the infrastructure of division," with the "politics of patriotic renewal, rooted in communities, building a better country."

Starmer also highlighted recent international election results as evidence that center-left politics remains strong despite the rise of right-wing populism.

Referring to elections in Canada and Norway, he said: "This is a gathering of people bound by a common cause. The patriotic renewal of our nations that is underpinned by the values of dignity and respect, equality and fairness, and the belief that social democratic means are the best way to pursue that goal."