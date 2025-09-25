Russia says Trump still committed to diplomacy on Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia proceeds from the assumption that there is a political will in the US to continue efforts for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, despite a recent change of stance by President Donald Trump that Kyiv could win the war that continues since 2022.

Moscow has noted changes in Trump's rhetoric, and statements on consequences for Russia in case of refusal to engage in good faith negotiations do not contradict Washington's declared desire to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means, Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

"In fact, we see different rhetoric coming out of Washington. For now, we proceed from the assumption that Washington maintains its political will and President Trump maintains his political will to continue making efforts towards peaceful resolution in Ukraine," he added.

Commenting on the American leader's initiative to abandon biological weapons development, Peskov called it "brilliant."

"Undoubtedly, this is a very important call and such an appeal can be welcomed. Of course, the Russian side is ready to participate in such a process of general renunciation of biological weapons," he said.

He emphasized that Russia supports Trump's initiative. "But, of course, it would be good to formalize it somehow at the international level," he added.





