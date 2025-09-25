China: US gives Taiwan 'independence stage' at UN

China on Thursday accused the US of providing a "public stage for Taiwan independence" during the ongoing 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

By letting Lin Chia-lung, Taiwan's top diplomat, visit New York during the session, Washington "provides a public stage for the provocation of 'Taiwan independence' separatists, which amounts to gross interference in China's internal affairs and serious violation of the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a news conference in Beijing.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes it," Guo said.

Taiwan sent Lin to New York "to interact with so-called 'diplomatic allies' and certain US politicians, and make opportunist attempts wherever possible with a political scheme light as day to solicit foreign support for 'Taiwan independence,' including from the US," he claimed.

Beijing "would like to make it clear" to Taipei and "those bent on separatism" that "no good will come of their unjust cause," Guo said.

"Our message to the very few countries still maintaining so-called 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan: do not be manipulated and used again and again by 'Taiwan independence' forces," he added.

"It is time to see that the one-China principle is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends," he said.

Lin's visit marks the first time a Taiwanese top diplomat visited New York during a UN session, according to Taipei Times.

It reported that Lin met with diplomatic allies on the sidelines of the event, including Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. and former US National Security Council chief of staff Alexander Gray.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. However, Taipei has rejected the claim and insisted on its independence since 1949.

Separately, Taiwan on Thursday indicted a Chinese billionaire and three others for violating Taiwan's Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, according to the Focus Taiwan.

Co-founder of the China-based electronics manufacturer, Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Grace Wang was found to have bought a division of a Taiwanese technology company by using a Hong Kong subsidiary in 2018.

The firm sent research to its Guangzhou branch, according to prosecutors, violating cross-strait law.