UN CHIEF WARNS OF MORE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES FOR ALL AS RUSSIAS WAR ON UKRAINE CONTINUES

UN chief warns of 'more devastating' consequences for all as Russia's war on Ukraine continues

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that Russia's war on Ukraine continues to bring "immense suffering and instability" while posing growing regional and global risks.

"In February, this Council marked three years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a war that has brought immense suffering and instability to the region and beyond," Guterres said at a Security Council session on the situation in Ukraine.

Highlighting the human cost, he said: "Overall, more than 14,000 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been killed in Ukraine. Over 36,000 civilians have been injured."

He added that "civilians inside the Russian Federation are also increasingly being affected."

Noting that "Ukrainian civilians continue to endure relentless bombardment," he warned that "critical civilian infrastructure is being destroyed with alarming regularity."

Guterres underscored that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law," calling for them to be halted.

The UN remains "fully mobilized to continue our life-saving aid to all those in need," he said, urging all donors to "scale up their contributions to the humanitarian response plan."

"As we mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the latest incidents impacting neighboring countries remind us of the real risk of further expansion of the conflict and the continuing threat it poses to European security," he warned.

Hailing recent diplomatic initiatives, he said: "I commend the dedication and political will demonstrated by the US and others seeking to enable diplomatic solutions."

"I also welcome the direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul, which have led to the return of hundreds of prisoners of war."

He warned, however, that diplomatic progress on a lasting ceasefire remains "painfully slow."

"Every day of continued fighting undermines the chances for diplomacy to succeed and increases the dangers of further escalation," Guterres stressed.

He further emphasized that "the longer this war continues, the more devastating its consequences for everyone."