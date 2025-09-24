French opposition urges Macron to protect Global Sumud Flotilla

French opposition party La France Insoumise (LFI) on Wednesday called on President Emmanuel Macron to guarantee protection for French nationals on board the Global Sumud Flotilla, after warning of threats from Israel against the humanitarian mission to Gaza.

A humanitarian flotilla sailing to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza came under drone attack overnight, with French leftist lawmakers on board, according to statements from LFI and its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

At least eight boats were hit by drones, explosions, and chemical sprays, the party said. No injuries were reported, but damage assessments were ongoing.

"All our eyes must be turned toward Gaza," LFI wrote on the US social media company X, demanding European governments guarantee the flotilla's safety and free passage.

Mélenchon accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of targeting "totally unarmed and defenseless people."

He questioned the absence of the French navy at a time when France is preparing to recognize the state of Palestine.

Four French deputies from LFI were reportedly among the passengers of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza, described as the largest civilian initiative to challenge the blockade since it was imposed.

Earlier on Monday, LFI parliamentary leader Mathilde Panot wrote to Macron, urging him to provide diplomatic protection to French nationals on the flotilla.

Panot stressed that "it is the largest operation of peaceful and humanitarian flotillas ever organized, which aims to break the blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel."

She also denounced "a defamatory rhetoric designed to prepare a violent intervention against the members of the humanitarian flotillas for Gaza."

Panot further cautioned that threats voiced by Israeli officials "must be taken seriously," pointing to comments by Israel's ambassador in France, who told Radio J on Sept. 3: "I wish them good luck, at least to stay alive."





