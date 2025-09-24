3 out of 4 Americans do not believe Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

A new poll in the US has found that three out of four Americans believe President Donald Trump does not deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Washington Post and Ipsos survey, conducted nationwide with 2,513 participants between Sept. 11 and 15, asked respondents about Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

According to the results, 76% of Americans said Trump does not deserve the award, while 22% said he does. Among Republican voters, 49% said Trump deserves it, while 49% said he does not -- showing a lack of consensus within his own party.

Some 60% of respondents disapproved of Trump's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, and 58% disapproved of his approach to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The poll also found that 54% of Americans believe former US President Barack Obama did not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize he received in 2009.

- Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nominations

Trump was nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by Pakistan for his "diplomatic role and leadership" during its latest crisis with India. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also nominated Trump, personally handing him the nomination letter.

Cambodia officially nominated Trump for his contribution to the ceasefire agreement that ended border clashes with Thailand. Leaders of five African countries -- Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal -- also supported his nomination, citing his contributions to world peace.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced they were considering nominating Trump for his role in promoting peace in their region.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff also told a Cabinet meeting that he believed the US president deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming Trump had stopped seven wars so far.