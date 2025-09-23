ERDOGAN: THE TIME HAS COME FOR PALESTINES FULL MEMBERSHIP TO THE UN

Erdogan: The time has come for Palestine's full membership to the UN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "High-Level International Conference on Finding a Solution to the Palestinian Issue and Implementing the Two-State Solution" at the United Nations Headquarters.

After the speech, President Erdoğan shared the following remarks on his social media account:

"I hope that countries who have shown the courage to recognize the state of Palestine will firmly support this historic stance with determined, concrete, and deterring steps. It is now time for a ceasefire announcement, ensuring unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and Israel's withdrawal of its forces from Gaza.

Gaza is an integral part of Palestine and belongs to the Palestinians. The Palestinians will determine how they will manage their own land. It is now time for Palestine's full membership to the United Nations. Increasing Palestine's institutional capacity, strengthening financial and technical support, and maintaining the activities of humanitarian aid organizations like UNRWA are essential. As Türkiye, we will persistently continue the struggle until the state of Palestine, with its capital in East Jerusalem and based on the 1967 borders, becomes a reality with geographical integrity."