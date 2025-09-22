NORTH KOREAS KIM OPEN TO TALKS WITH US IF DISARMAMENT GOAL DROPPED

News World North Korea's Kim open to talks with US if disarmament goal dropped

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he has "fond memories" of US President Donald Trump and is open to future talks with the United States -- if he can keep his nukes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signalled he is, in principle, willing to hold talks with the US government if Washington stops seeking Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament, state media reported on Monday.



"If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearizing us ... and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," Kim said in a parliamentary speech on Sunday.



In his speech, Kim said that he had "fond memories" of US President Donald Trump, the state-controlled KCNA news agency reported.



The North Korean leader stressed that his country would never give up its nuclear weapons and would not be pressured by sanctions. "The world already knows well what the United States does after it forces a country to give up its nuclear weapons and disarm," he said.



During his first term in office, Trump pursued an unconventional policy on North Korea and met Kim several times, aiming to secure Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament.



In August, Trump touted his "very good" relationship with Kim, expressing interest in another meeting with him.



So far, the US government is sticking to its goal of a complete nuclear disarmament of North Korea.



Pyongyang is continuing to conduct regular missile tests and advance its nuclear programme, a commitment that Kim Jong Un has maintained despite ongoing international sanctions against the country.











