In UNGA speech, Erdoğan to bring up humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the US on Sunday to address this week's 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"For us, every step taken in the Middle East is vital, and of course we need to discuss these with President (Donald) Trump," he said.

Before heading to New York, Erdoğan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of the high-level talks.

"On the occasion of the General Assembly, I will once again emphasize our stance that reflects the conscience of humanity, solves problems, and contributes to the solution of problems...In my speech, I will bring up the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza," he told reporters.

Erdoğan said what distinguishes this year's General Assembly from its predecessors is that many countries will announce their recognition of the state of Palestine.

"We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution," he added.

Erdoğan said that he will also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly, as well as with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was granted a visa by Washington and will address the assembly for the first time since taking office last December.

"What is more, it is extremely pleasing for us that the new administration of our neighbor Syria, which won freedom with the December 8 revolution after a 14-year-long bloody and dark period, will also be there," Erdoğan said.

Separately, Erdoğan said he will visit Washington, DC on Thursday to meet with President Trump.

"During our meeting, we will discuss issues aimed at strengthening our bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, investment and the defense industry. Regional issues will top our agenda," he said.

Erdoğan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye's Ambassador to the US, Sedat Önal, and Türkiye's Consul General in New York, Muhittin Ahmet Yazal.

The president and first lady Emine Erdoğan were welcomed by a crowd carrying Turkish flags at the entrance of the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House.

In response to a question about his upcoming meeting with Trump, in which regional issues are expected to be addressed, Erdoğan told reporters that he will hold talks with the US president on Syria as well, "as it is relevant to the region."

"Every step taken in the Middle East is of vital importance to us. Of course, we need to address these matters with Mr. Trump. They are extremely important," he added.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting, Erdoğan will also meet with Turkish citizens living in the US and separately hold meetings with representatives of think-tanks and leading members of the US business community.