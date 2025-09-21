UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on alleged Russian airspace violation over Estonia

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss Estonia's accusation that Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The session is scheduled for 5 pm local time (1400 GMT) in New York, according to national broadcaster ERR. It is the first time in Estonia's 34 years of UN membership that Tallinn has requested such a meeting.

"On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, thereby violating Estonia's territorial integrity and the principle of the UN Charter, which stipulates refraining from the threat of force," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"By brazenly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential for the security of the entire UN membership, and therefore it is important for a permanent member of the UN Security Council to discuss such violations in this same body," Tsahkna said.

Russia has denied the allegations.

According to Tsahkna, the incident reflects a broader pattern of regional provocations.

"The violation of Estonia's airspace was preceded just days earlier by the entry of 19 Russian drones into Polish airspace and the presence of one Russian attack drone in Romanian airspace for one hour," he said.

"All of these incidents are part of a broader pattern in which Russia is escalating regional and global tensions, and such actions by Russia require an international response," he said.

Following the incident, Estonia requested NATO Article 4 consultations. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed the North Atlantic Council will meet early next week to review the matter.

The Security Council comprises 15 members, including permanent members the US, Russia, China, France and the UK.