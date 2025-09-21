Israeli army detains West Bank mayor amid rising arrests of Palestinian officials

Israeli forces detained the mayor of a northern West Bank town Saturday, the latest in a string of arrests targeting Palestinian officials since August, according to Palestinian media.

Palestinian state television reported that troops raided the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, near the city of Salfit, and arrested Ibrahim Asi, along with a bulldozer driver, identified as Galib Reyyan. The soldiers also seized the bulldozer.

The two men were reportedly detained for attempting to remove a large concrete block that the Israeli army had placed at the entrance to the town.

Residents said the block, along with an iron gate also installed by Israel, has narrowed the road and made vehicle passage dangerous, causing several traffic accidents.

Asi is the fifth Palestinian mayor to be arrested in the occupied West Bank since Aug. 23.

In the past month, Israeli forces have also detained Amin Abu Alia, the mayor of al-Mughayyir; Tayseer Abu Sneineh, mayor of Hebron (Al-Khalil); Nafiz Hammoudeh, mayor of Qubeiba and Abdul Fattah Abu Ali, mayor of Silat al-Zahr.

Since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have witnessed a sharp escalation in Israeli raids, arrests and attacks against Palestinians.





