Joint naval drill between Türkiye and Egypt throws a scare into Zionist Israel

Reports indicate that the planned joint naval exercise involving Türkiye and Egypt is being viewed with significant concern by Israel. This development is perceived as a notable shift in regional strategic alignments, prompting scrutiny from the Zionist regime.

Published September 20,2025
The "Türkiye-Egypt Sea of Friendship Naval Operation Special Exercise" will be conducted to improve bilateral relations and increase mutual interoperability.

This development has alarmed Israel. The Zionist media has reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a strong message to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and the Tel Aviv administration is concerned about the exercise.

The newspaper Maariv, in an article titled "In a red racing suit: a tough message from Erdoğan to Netanyahu," highlighted a speech made by President Erdoğan at the Teknofest festival yesterday.

The Israeli newspaper quoted Erdoğan as saying, "Speaking against the backdrop of a historic military collaboration between Türkiye and Egypt, President Erdoğan said in a speech at a technology festival: 'Netanyahu, we will not give you a single stone from Jerusalem. We will never abandon Jerusalem, and our struggle will continue.'"

Maariv also reported that "Türkiye will hold a joint naval exercise with Egypt against the backdrop of the fragile security environment in the Middle East and concerns about a new escalation."