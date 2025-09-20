Chinese premier to address UN General Assembly in New York

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"While in New York, Premier Li will also attend events held by China, including the high-level meeting on the Global Development Initiative, and meet the UN secretary-general and leaders of relevant countries," spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also set to be at the session and is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the US.

Albanese announced in August that Australia would recognize Palestine at the General Assembly to contribute to international momentum toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will be among the attendees, alongside Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





