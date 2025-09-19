Trump and Xi hold phone call to finalize TikTok deal, discuss tariffs

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their third phone call this year on Friday, Chinese state news Xinhua reported.

The conversation between Trump and Xi began at 8 am US time (1200 GMT).

Trump told reporters this week he hoped to finalize a deal to allow the social media app TikTok to continue operating in the US.

This would be the second call with Xi since Trump returned to the White House and launched sky-high tariffs on China, triggering back-and-forth trade restrictions that strained ties between the two largest economies.

The two men also spoke in June to defuse tensions over China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements, used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets.





