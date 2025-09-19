Slovenia calls for 'durable peace' in Gaza

Slovenia joined 13 other members of the UN Security Council on Thursday in calling for urgent diplomatic action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's official account on the US social media company X's platform, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon highlighted the country's stance on the escalating suffering in the region.

"Together with 13 other members of the UN Security Council, Slovenia has demonstrated our stand against the immense suffering endured by so many in Gaza. We call for a diplomacy of action to end the continuous and needless deaths of children, mothers and countless others," Fajon said.

She made a firm appeal for long-term solutions, declaring that "durable peace is a must."

The draft resolution, submitted to the Security Council following the Israeli military's initiation of an attack plan aimed at expanding and consolidating its occupation of the Gaza Strip, proposed an urgent and lasting ceasefire alongside unlimited humanitarian aid.

While 14 of the 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, it was blocked when the US voted against it.





