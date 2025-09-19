Putin ‘has bitten off more than he can chew’: MI6 chief

MI6 chief Richard Moore on Friday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's role and stance on the ongoing war with Ukraine, saying Putin "has bitten off more than he can chew."

"Bluntly, Putin has bitten off more than he can chew. He thought he was going to win an easy victory, but he and many others underestimated the Ukrainians.

"Indeed, Putin's actions have strengthened Ukrainian national identity and accelerated the country's Western trajectory, as well as persuaded Sweden and Finland into joining NATO," Moore said while addressing a ceremony at the UK General Consulate in Istanbul, before leaving his office as the chief of the intelligence.

Noting that during his years at the post, the main focus was on the Russia-Ukraine war, Moore said that the UK has led efforts to support Ukraine in defending itself and upholding the principles that are vital for global peace and security, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's role.

"I remember meeting him for lunch during my first week in the role -- he was new to politics, untested, and inexperienced. But even then, his determination and resilience were evident. Watching him grow into the leader he is today has been an extraordinary privilege. I hold him in the highest regard," he said.

Noting that he is proud of the British people in solidarity with the Ukrainian nation, and the support has remained strong, which reinforces the commitment of successive prime ministers to stand firmly by Kyiv, Moore said that the suffering endured by the Ukrainian people "has been immense."

"The war has seen levels of death and destruction not seen in Europe since World War II, and civilians have been targeted with a cold and calculated brutality. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up its attacks on civilian targets still further," he further stated.

Pointing out that there have been casualties in Russia, too, Moore said Putin's disregard for human life extends beyond Ukrainians to his own citizens.

Hailing US President Donald Trump's efforts in ending the war and Zelenskyy's readiness to make "extremely difficult compromises," Moore said that he had seen no intention coming from Putin of being genuinely interested in negotiations -- unless they end in Ukraine's total surrender.

"He is stringing us along because the issue has always been sovereignty. Putin denies Ukraine's sovereignty and its very existence as a country and a nation," he added.

"Some, like Alexei Navalny, resist openly and die for their beliefs. But others do so secretly by working with MI6 intelligence officers who immerse themselves in the cultures of their interlocutors," Moore said, inviting people in Russia who have "truths to share" to step forward and contact MI6.

"In Prague, I called on Russians disillusioned and dismayed by Putin's agenda to come spy with us. Just like their grandparents and parents did. Because of their bravery and the bravery of other agents around the world, our ministers very often play their cards, knowing at least some of what is on the other side," he further stated.

NO COUNTRY IS MORE COLLABORATIVE THAN UK IN INTELLIGENCE

Emphasizing the role played by MI6 in intelligence around the world, Moore said that "no one worldwide is better at intelligence collaboration than their organization."

"The UK is so much more than the sum of its parts, though. When I said we needed to be more open to stay secret, I meant it. It's about pace, it's about innovation, it's about building trust within the UK, and then extending trust to partners beyond MI6 can only remain effective and relevant in the years to come. As part of that wider team, trust, truth, deception, and spying are key components of the biggest challenge our service and our country has faced," he added.

"When I was appointed, I decided I would speak more often and more openly where doing so could advance Britain's national interest. In my first public intervention, at the Royal United Services Institute in London, I posted the paradox that MI6 needed to be more open to stay secret," he further stated.

He urged the service to continue to modernize and adapt, especially by building stronger tech partnerships and connecting more openly with the public -- whether through platforms like Instagram or public speeches.

He noted that while progress has been made, with more women and ethnic minority staff rising to leadership roles, there's still a long way to go. Women make up only 40% of the workforce, and ethnic minorities just under 10%.

He underlined the need to attract talent from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and said that the most urgent area for change is in technology.

TÜRKİYE'S ROLE IN INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM 'CRITICAL AND SIGNIFICANT'

Underscoring Türkiye's role in the global system, Moore said that Ankara has "critical and significant importance in the international system, as it has been for centuries."

Noting Ankara's "strong" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, Moore said that Türkiye aligns with London's goal of maintaining a stable Caucasus and Central Asia, protected from disruptive foreign interference.

"Türkiye has been a strong supporter of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, motivated particularly by the suffering of the Crimean Tatars, with whom it shares ethnic ties, and most importantly, by its commitment to international law and the UN Charter.

"In the south, we have fought together against the so-called Islamic State terrorists, Daesh. We have worked to strengthen post-Assad stability in Syria. We share a common outrage over the savage and inhumane horror of Oct. 7, and a deep sorrow over the terrible suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. We believe lasting security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians can only be achieved through a two-state solution," he added.

"On the broader topic of counterterrorism, we continue to work closely with our brother agencies in the UK, as you see, as well as with CT (Counter Terrorism) policing and overseas partners, including Türkiye, maintaining a constant focus on the terrorist threat," he further stated.