New Zealand moves to finalize position on Palestine

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Friday said his country will finalize its position on Palestinian statehood next week during his engagements in New York.

Peters is scheduled to travel to New York this weekend to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. There, he will attend the two-state solution conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 22, in which French President Emmanuel Macron and several other leaders have promised to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

"Major conflicts - including in Ukraine, Gaza, South Sudan and Myanmar - loom large as world leaders gather in New York next week. Our time in New York will be an ideal opportunity to gather information about how a broad range of partners are viewing and tackling the challenges facing the world - to help inform our own policy positions on a number of issues," he said.

"This includes the complex issue of the recognition of Palestine, which New Zealand has approached cautiously and deliberately over months. Next week's engagements will help us to finalise New Zealand's position on this important issue, drawing on the latest available information."

Last month, Peters said Wellington is considering recognition of the Palestinian state and will make a decision over the next month.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in August that Australia will recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly to contribute to international momentum towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

France, the UK and Canada have also announced their intention to recognize Palestine at the meeting, joining a majority of UN member states that already do so.