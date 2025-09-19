CHINA OPPOSES TRUMPS PLAN TO RETAKE AFGHAN AIR BASE

China on Friday strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's plan to retake control of Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base and said "hyping up tensions and creating confrontation" in the region runs counter to people's aspirations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the country's future should be decided by the Afghan people, according to state-run Global Times.

"China respects Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and that the country's future should be decided by the Afghan people," he said.

"Hyping up tensions and creating confrontation in the region runs counter to people's aspirations," Lin said, adding that China hopes all parties will play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

On Thursday, Trump said that his administration is trying to secure the return of the Bagram Air Base from the Taliban, though specifics on the hitherto secretive negotiations remained scarce.

Trump said part of his motivation for attempting to reacquire the facility is due to its proximity to a nearby site where China produces nuclear weapons, lamenting that US control over Bagram was not maintained during the American withdrawal under former President Joe Biden.

Although the interim administration had yet to officially respond to claims by Trump, Zakir Jalaly, a Taliban official, said that Afghans have not accepted a military presence in history and the return of Bagram Air Base was rejected during the Doha talks.

"Military presence has not been accepted by Afghans historically, and this possibility was completely rejected during the Doha talks and agreement," he wrote on US social media company X.

Jalaly added that Washington needs to interact with Afghanistan and both countries have economic and political relations based on mutual respect and shared interests, regardless of whether the US has a military presence in any part of Afghanistan.