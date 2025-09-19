 Contact Us
News World 43 killed in Rapid Support Forces strike on mosque in Sudan

43 killed in Rapid Support Forces strike on mosque in Sudan

An airstrike by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces on a mosque in El-Fashir, North Darfur, resulted in 43 deaths, according to the Sudan Doctors' Network.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 19,2025
Subscribe
43 KILLED IN RAPID SUPPORT FORCES STRIKE ON MOSQUE IN SUDAN

At least 43 people were killed on Friday when Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out an airstrike on a mosque in El-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, the Sudan Doctors' Network said.

In a statement, the independent network said: "The Rapid Support Forces committed a horrific crime in El-Fashir at dawn today, targeting a mosque during Fajr prayers, resulting in the deaths of 43 worshippers, with others seriously injured."

The network condemned the attack as a "grotesque crime that violates all international and humanitarian laws," adding: "Targeting unarmed civilians constitutes a fully-fledged war crime, a stain on the perpetrators' record, and demonstrates a flagrant violation of human, religious, and international law values."

There was no immediate comment from the Rapid Support Forces regarding the strike.

The RSF has imposed a blockade on El-Fashir since May 10, 2024, despite international warnings about the dangers to the city, a hub for humanitarian operations in the five Darfur states.

Since mid-April 2023, clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced some 15 million, according to UN and local authorities, while a study by American universities estimates the death toll at approximately 130,000.