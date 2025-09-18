South Korea expresses 'deep concern' over deteriorating Gaza situation

South Korea on Thursday expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating situation in Gaza and reiterated its support for a two-state solution.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called for an immediate ceasefire and an improvement in humanitarian conditions during a phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, according to Yonhap News.

"Minister Cho called for an immediate ceasefire and swift improvement in humanitarian conditions, reaffirmed Seoul's consistent support for a two-state solution, and conveyed concern over measures that undermine it, such as (Israel's) settlement construction," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The minister added that Seoul has been providing humanitarian assistance to affected people in Gaza and vowed to continue participation in international efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.