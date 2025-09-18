Pope Leo voices concern over developments in the US

Pope Leo XIV has voiced concern about developments in his native United States, emphasizing respect for the dignity of every individual, regardless of birthplace.



"In the United States, some things are happening that give cause for concern," the head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics said in a lengthy interview for a new book.



Excerpts from the biography, initially published in Spanish, were also issued upon its Thursday release.



The book, written by Vatican correspondent Elise Ann Allen, is titled "Pope Leo XIV: Global Citizen, Missionary of the 21st Century."



The first US-born pope mentioned discussions with Vice President JD Vance on human dignity, saying, "I hope ways can be found to respect people and the way we treat them — in politics and in the decisions we make."



The Trump administration has faced criticism over its handling of refugees.



Pope Leo noted that he has not yet met or spoken with President Donald Trump. The 70-year-old pope assumed office in May; Trump attended the funeral of the late pope Francis at the Vatican but did not attend the inauguration of his successor.



Pope Leo holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru, where he previously served as a missionary and bishop. Speculation is growing that he could travel to both countries next year.



