Erdoğan: Türkiye stands strong against Zionist bloodshed

Erdoğan spoke at the 'Lottery Ceremony for the Placement of Martyrs' Relatives, Veterans, and Veteran Relatives into Public Institutions' held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center.

Erdoğan added, "We are a nation and government that embraces the relatives of martyrs and veterans. With all our means, we strive to be worthy of those noble souls who never leave the hill of martyrs empty. We have zero tolerance for even the slightest word, statement, attitude, or action that would hurt the sacred memory of our martyrs or the hearts of our veterans."

He continued, "Together, we have torn apart the plans of those who set ambushes against our shared fate, comradeship, blood brotherhood, and spirit of national unity and solidarity."

Erdoğan also noted, "The graves of our martyrs are trenches dug against the betrayal and occupation forces that act as proxies for imperialists. Those trenches have never been breached and will never be."

"IMPERIALIST AND ZIONIST BLOODSHED PLOTTERS WILL NOT ACHIEVE THEIR SINISTER GOALS"

Erdoğan said, "For 23 months, in front of the eyes of all humanity, this genocide has been carried out, and the strongest response to it comes again from the Turkish nation and the Republic of Türkiye. We ruled the lands where those who attack us arrived just two or three generations ago for centuries; we brought order to the whole world and were the sword of justice.

We are neither guests nor occupiers in this geography. We are the hosts here. We have been here for a thousand years and will remain until doomsday. The plans aimed at trapping our region in instability will, God willing, fail. Imperialist and Zionist bloodshed plotters will not achieve their sinister ambitions."

"NO ONE CAN GIVE US A LESSON IN HISTORY"

Addressing the massacre network led by Gaza's butcher Netanyahu, Erdoğan said, "This network commits atrocities and barbarism without limits by attacking a country every day. We are not guests in this geography; we are the hosts. We will be here until doomsday. We are not a state newly emerging on the stage of history. No one can give us a lesson in history."