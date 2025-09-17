Netanyahu trick Trump

Last week, Israel carried out an attack on the Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar. According to reports in the Israeli press, the operation failed and Hamas leaders survived.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was informed of the attack very shortly beforehand, while Netanyahu's government made statements to the contrary.

Israeli officials claimed that Trump was informed only minutes before the attack, contradicting the White House.

According to Israel-based newspaper Haaretz, with this move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mocked U.S. President Donald Trump in Qatar and paid no price for it.

Haaretz noted that despite Netanyahu harming U.S. interests in the region, Trump still allowed him to pull the strings. Netanyahu's office, meanwhile, pursued a deliberate policy of ambiguity in its public statements, avoiding clarity on when Trump learned of the attack.

In response to the report, unnamed White House officials said Israeli sources should "get their act together" and stop undermining Trump's public statements.

According to Haaretz, this response exposes America's weakness and lack of resolve. Republicans, like the Biden administration before them, are failing to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East especially when they conflict with Netanyahu's political needs.