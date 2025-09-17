ISRAELS WAR-CRIMINAL PM NETANYAHU DEBASE U.S. IN MIDEAST BY FOOLING TRUMP AMID DOHA ATTACK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been put in a difficult situation after a failed Israeli attack on a Hamas delegation in Qatar, according to Israeli media.



The Zionist leader used US President Trump to cover up the fiasco, exploiting his domestic political calculations. Haaretz noted that Trump's silence accelerated the US loss of reputation in the Middle East."

Last week, Israel conducted a deadly attack against a Hamas negotiating team in Doha, Qatar's capital, but the operation failed, and Hamas leaders survived.



US President Donald Trump stated that he was informed of the attack shortly before it happened, contradicting Netanyahu's government claims. Israeli officials claimed Trump was informed minutes before the attack, denying the White House's statement.



According to Haaretz, Netanyahu used this move to mock Trump and did not pay the price. The Israeli prime minister damaged US interests in the region but allowed Trump to maintain control.

Haaretz noted that the exact events leading up to the Qatar attack last week are unclear. While the Trump administration tried to create a joint narrative with Netanyahu's government, Tel Aviv made statements contradicting the US president, constantly belittling him without consequences.

The day after the Hamas operation, the US quickly released a statement claiming they were informed at the last minute to preempt severe reactions from Qatar and other Gulf countries.

However, numerous leaks from Israeli officials questioned Trump's claim that he was informed shortly before the attack. One significant leak was by journalist Barak Ravid, stating Netanyahu informed Trump about the bombs in Qatar about 50 minutes before they exploded.

This revelation was damaging to US-Qatar relations and likely unsettled other Gulf countries starting to view Netanyahu as a threat to regional stability.

In response, unnamed White House officials told Israeli sources to "get their heads together" and stop contradicting Trump's public statements.

Haaretz argued that this response revealed US weakness and lack of resolve. Like the previous Biden administration, Republicans have failed to defend US interests in the Middle East, especially when conflicting with Netanyahu's political needs.

The Israeli newspaper discussed why Netanyahu's team spread news implying Trump was informed of the attack. The operation, initially praised by Netanyahu, quickly turned into a source of shame. Israel failed to eliminate Hamas leaders, negatively impacted prisoner negotiations, and sparked an international wave of condemnation.

Haaretz underlined, "Trump, instead of reacting strongly to Netanyahu's actions, allowed it to happen. The problem is that this is not an isolated incident; it continues Trump's approach towards Netanyahu since the start of his second term. A notable example was his approval of the escalation of attacks in Gaza after a six-month truce, based on Netanyahu's assurances that Hamas would be defeated and better conditions for prisoners would arise."

In conclusion, Haaretz said that the reality of the situation is now clear: despite the passing of half a year, the situation in Gaza remains unchanged. Unless Trump takes decisive action to address the crisis, the cycle of violence will persist, resulting in continued attacks on Gaza, loss of life among prisoners, and diminishing prospects for Trump's aspirations, including his hope for a Nobel Peace Prize.











