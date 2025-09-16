US secretary of state makes short visit to Qatar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday coming from Israel.

A video aired by American media showed the top diplomat arriving in Doha, but no details were given about the content of his talks with Qatari officials during his brief trip.

Prior to his arrival, Rubio said that Washington and Doha are close to finalizing an enhanced defense cooperation agreement.

"We have a close partnership with the Qataris," Rubio told reporters before departing Tel Aviv for Doha. "In fact, we have an enhanced defense cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, and we're on the verge of finalizing."

Speaking on Qatar's role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Rubio said, "we're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done."

His visit came a day after an emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, which condemned and expressed solidarity with Qatar following last week's Israeli attack on the Gulf country.





