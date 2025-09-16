Top US diplomat says Hamas has only days to accept ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Hamas has only a matter of days to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Well, as you saw, the Israelis have begun to take operations there, so we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen.

"We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks. So it's a key moment, an important moment," Rubio told reporters in Israel before departing Qatar.

Rubio is expected to meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The expected meeting comes days after an Israeli attack on Hamas negotiators in the Qatari capital, which has drawn condemnation from the region and beyond.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that Israel "won't be hitting in Qatar" again.



