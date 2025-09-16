Spain to officially boycott Eurovision if Israel remains in contest

Spain will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel remains in the competition while the war in Gaza continues, the country's public broadcaster announced Tuesday.

The decision was approved by the board of directors of Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE) following a proposal by its president. It passed with 10 votes in favor, four against, and one abstention.

Spain joins Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands in calling for Israel's exclusion.

It also becomes the first member of the so-called Big Five -- the countries that make the largest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) -- to take such a step. The group also includes the UK, France, Italy, and Germany, which all receive direct entry into the contest's final regardless of their previous results.

The EBU, which organizes Eurovision, is due to decide in December whether to exclude Israel, according to RTVE.

If Spain boycotts, it would mark the first time in its history that it does not participate in Eurovision.

Earlier this year, RTVE sent a letter to the EBU urging a debate over Israel's participation. During Israel's performance in the 2025 contest, RTVE commentators and subtitles openly criticized the war in Gaza.

In this year's edition, Israel placed second and won the audience vote.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Israel to be excluded from international sporting competitions after massive pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid forced the cancellation of the La Vuelta cycling race's final stage and medal ceremony.





