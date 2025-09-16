South Korea, France sign deal to boost defense space cooperation

South Korea on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement with France to strengthen cooperation in the defense space sector, Yonhap news reported.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed the agreement in Paris on Monday with France's procurement agency, where the two sides also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration.

South Korea's arms procurement agency said under the deal the two countries will enhance research and development, share intelligence, and promote exchanges of defense space experts.

DAPA said the move is expected to help South Korea expand its role in the international space security network, citing France's advanced capabilities and extensive operational experience in the field.