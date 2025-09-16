Russia says FM Lavrov may meet Rubio on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

"A schedule of bilateral meetings between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry is being worked out. I would not like to get ahead of myself, but at the same time I do not want to disappoint you," Zakharova told TASS when asked about a potential Lavrov-Rubio meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Lavrov as head of Moscow's delegation to the UN gathering. The General Debate will take place on Sept. 23-27, and Sept. 29.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has led efforts to end the more than three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.