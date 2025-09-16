RUSSIA: MOSCOWS CONTACTS WITH IRAQ INTENSIFYING WITH BROADER COOPERATION

 Contact Us
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s ties with Iraq are intensifying, covering business, economic, transport, and military cooperation during his Baghdad visit.

Published September 16,2025
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow's contacts with Iraq are becoming more intense, with talks covering business, economic, transportation, military, and military-technical cooperation during his visit to Baghdad.

"Contacts are becoming more intense, and they are multidirectional. This concerns business, economics, and transport. Military and military-technical cooperation," Shoigu said during a brief conversation at Baghdad airport with Ali Nasser, deputy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister for national security.

He noted that, despite his brief preparation for his trip, the agenda is "very busy" and geared toward constructive discussions.

Nasser emphasized Russia and Iraq's "very long historical relations," citing this as one of the reasons for their "intense and fruitful dialogue."